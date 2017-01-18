ACLU official mocks: Elderly whites have '5 years left'

(DAILYCALLER) — An official for the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California mocked elderly white people at a city council meeting last week, telling them they had “five years left.”

Rialto, California, held a regularly scheduled city council meeting last Tuesday after a city councilman apologized for planning an event to discuss the possibility of Rialto becoming a “sanctuary city.”

Luis Nolasco, a community engagement and policy advocate for the ACLU of Southern California, stood up to speak at the city council meeting and attacked many of the white people present, saying they are not actual residents of Rialto.

Nolasco said, “This is my town.”