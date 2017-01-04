Hollywood gets super-secret training on how to bash Trump

Hollywood celebrities never really have had trouble telling the nation what they want to happen.

They told voters to vote for Hillary Clinton before the election, and when she lost, a team of mostly B- or C-list names insisted they wanted at least 37 Republican electors to be turncoats to their party and vote for someone other than Donald Trump.

Their failed effort, had it succeeded, would have accomplished nothing anyway, since the election, if Trump had not gotten the 270 Electoral College votes needed, would have ended up before the Republican-dominated U.S. House of Representatives where he and Hillary Clinton would have been the only candidates.

Even names that at one time were big, like Cher, got into the act, with her threat to “leave the planet” if Trump won. Cher, a septuagenarian who is actually is a month older than Trump, failed to keep her promise.

But now there’s a new move afoot.

A clandestine strategy by union officials to train actors to be more effective in protesting Trump.

According to an email, obtained by WND, from Actors Equity, the group is planning secret training sessions across the country for its members.

“The training is open to Equity members in-good-standing only, and we ask that you not publicly post the announcement of these trainings,” the union instructed.

Its plan was developed because, it said, “Across our country union members and other activists have announced their plan to attend peaceful demonstrations later this month in Washington, D.C., and cities throughout the United States. Many members of Actors’ Equity Association intend to participate.

“For some of us, this may be the first time marching in a demonstration of this kind. For others, this demonstration may bring back memories of tense situations in past protest movements. If you plan to participate, we want you to be prepared.”

Then it said on Jan. 16, – “the day we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” – the Actors’ Equity Association will hold training seminars in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

They will be focused on helping “members prepare to participate safely in non-violent collective action.”

The email offers an online signup procedure.

And it said there’s more information at the Actors’ Equity member portal.

“For those members who live and work outside of an office city or are unable to attend on January 16th, information and resources will be made available via the Member Portal, following the training,” the instructions said.

The secret training sessions are set for 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16 at these locations:

NEW YORK CITY

165 West 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

CHICAGO

557 West Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60661

LOS ANGELES

5636 Tujunga Avenue

North Hollywood, CA 91601

After the election but before the Electoral College vote came the instructions for 37 “conscientious Republican electors” to renege on their commitments to vote for Trump.

See it:

Even after the Electoral College vote members of the Hollywood elite would not accept a Trump presidency.

At the Washington Times came this: “Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. You’ve heard the old adage, that doing the same thing repeatedly but expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Apparently, celebrities don’t think it applies to them.

“As reported by The Hill: ‘A slew of high-profile stars – including Sally Field, former ‘The View’ co-host Rosie Perez, ‘Westworld’s’ Jeffrey Wright, Keegan-Michael Key and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor Steve Buscemi – are calling on Congress to ‘vigorously oppose’ any of President-elect Donald Trump’s ‘racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-environmental policies.'”

“Because this has worked so well in the past,” snarked the Times.

At MSNBC, Steve Benen charged that Trump has been desperately seeking the approval of celebrities, even though, according to Politico, “President-elect Donald Trump claims he doesn’t want celebrities at his inauguration, tweeting Thursday night that he wants ‘the people’ to attend the event instead.”

Benen cited celebrities who don’t want to associate with him, saying, “Trump, who likes to compare himself to a supermodel, can’t stop pouting about it. The spectacle is quite sad to watch.”

At the Hill, however, Joe Concha pointed out that it is Trump who is getting the attention, “and not celebrities who are losing their influence almost as much as another elitist entity known as the traditional media.”

He pointed out the multiple endorsements of Hillary Clinton from Hollywood stars, and the legacy media’s work on her behalf.

“‘Poor Donald Trump,’ most of the pundit class said. All he has is Drudge, Hannity and Scott Baio. Result? Trump walks away with more electoral votes than any Republican in nearly 30 years and wins easily by capturing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania where those huge celebrity-fused Clinton rallies were held right before the election.

“After the election, Hollywood continued to show what little sway it has on the public at large as well while showing how hallow their promises are. At last check, the celebrities who vowed to leave the country if Trump won – Lena Dunham, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler and Whoopi Goldberg, among many others, have not left the country as promised. Jon Stewart and Cher said they’d leave the planet outright. Both are still here at last check.”

