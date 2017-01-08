Airport shooter had been planning attack for some time

(CNN) Esteban Santiago went to baggage claim and picked up his one piece of checked luggage.

There were no other bags, just a case with a handgun inside.

Santiago allegedly took the 9 mm handgun out of its case and fired at other travelers Friday afternoon, killing five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida. Saturday, authorities revised the number of wounded to six after earlier saying eight.

A few months ago, Santiago reportedly had a mental evaluation after a bizarre visit to an FBI office in Alaska.

Friday’s shooting sent the airport terminal into chaos, with people scurrying for cover. They started running again when rumors of more gunshots and a possible second shooter spread through the busy airport. Almost 40 others would get hurt in the rushed evacuation after the attack. Some suffered sprains and bruises; others had broken bones.

Here’s what we know about the fatal shooting and what officials have said about the suspect: