All-time record-high closings for Nasdaq, S&P 500

(CNBC) — Investors also digested a slew of corporate quarterly results as earnings season continued. “The market is finding relief in the long-awaited recovery of corporate earnings,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Five Dow components posted quarterly results before the bell. DuPont, 3M and Johnson & Johnson outpaced Wall Street earnings per share estimates, but fell short of revenue expectations.

“So far, we haven’t seen any controversy in either direction from many of these bellwether companies,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management. “I think it will reinforce that the earnings recession has bottomed and we can continue to see growth.”