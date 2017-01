(NBC NEWS) Amazon announced Thursday plans to create 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months. The move would bring the e-commerce giant’s workforce to more than 280,000.

The company said in a release that the “full-time, full-benefit” jobs “are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels — from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training.”