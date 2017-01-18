American Airlines unveils 'basic economy' fare

(LATIMES) — Following the lead of United and Delta, American Airlines unveiled its new “basic economy” fares Wednesday, a no-frills option that the nation’s three largest carriers have adopted to compete with increasingly popular low-cost airlines.

“American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said in a statement.

Like the no-frills tickets offered by its competitors, American Airlines’ basic economy fares won’t allow changes, cancellations or upgrades. Basic economy fare passengers are assigned seats in the main cabin, with access to free entertainment, snacks and drinks. If passengers want to choose their seats, they will be charged extra.