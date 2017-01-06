American porn star defends Israel

(ALGEMEINER) Former porn star Jenna Jameson will not be deterred from expressing support for Israel despite the abusive messages she has been receiving on Twitter for the past few days, she told The Algemeiner on Thursday.

“The antisemitic comments don’t hurt me whatsoever; all they do is educate my followers and the public about how antisemitism runs rampant on social media,” said Jameson, who finished her conversion to Judaism in 2016. “So by attacking my faith, you prove my plight. I welcome the hateful debates, because I am informed on the Torah due to my recent Orthodox conversion. I’ve been a warrior all my life. Now I am applying my strength to defending the Jewish people and Israel.”