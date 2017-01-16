America's 2nd colonization: This time by Islamists

As Barack Obama’s administration nears its end, the outgoing president is frantically admitting as many ‘refugees” as possible, with the overwhelming majority from Muslim countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

At the current rate, about 110,580 will be admitted this fiscal year, surpassing Obama’s stated goal of 110,000. The refugees are also being concentrated in politically important states, suggesting there is an ideological agenda behind the population transfers.

Some might even say America is being “colonized.”

Again.

“That term applies to what’s happening to us,” said Leo Hohmann, author of the explosive book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration And Resettlement.” The veteran investigative reporter says the left is quite open about how it seeks to demographically deconstruct the United States, one city at a time.

Refugees are being planted in more than 300 cities and towns, often secretly, he said, with elected officials learning about the details of the refugee placements only after the fact.

“The term preferred by the left is ‘seeding’ communities with diversity,” said Hohmann. “Basically, they are talking about creating a nation within a nation, a parallel society, that will be nurtured and taken care of until it matures and is able to overtake the host community. This sounds seditious, but we have it straight from their own mouths from people on the left such as David Lubell of the organization Welcoming America, as I exhaustively documented in ‘Stealth Invasion.’ Their idea is to change America by changing its people.”

Hohmann notes these overwhelmingly Muslim refugees tend to be settled in swing states where their votes will be important in future elections.

“It’s difficult to prove that [Republican] states are being targeted but I would say that swing states are definitely being loaded up with refugees,” he argued. “Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida are all among the top 10 or 12 states for refugee resettlement. Solid [Republican] states like Tennessee, Texas, North Dakota, Nebraska, Georgia and Kentucky also get more than their fair share, but so do the [Democrat] states of Illinois, Michigan, California and Minnesota.”

Hohmann also believes small towns, which tend to lean Republican, are in the bull’s-eye.

“What we can say is this – while the refugee resettlement has been chugging along under the radar in this country for 35 years, leading to the explosive growth of mosques and Islamic centers in the United States, I do believe that under Obama there has been more of a concerted effort to distribute Third World refugees into smaller communities,” Hohmann said. “How else do you explain that Stone Mountain, Georgia, has received more Syrian refugees than New York City? Or that rural Nebraska leads the nation in refugees per capita, with rural North Dakota right behind?

“We’ve also seen a renewed effort in 2016 to funnel refugees into Montana, and also a new refugee influx into South Carolina – these are states that haven’t seen many refugees until now but they’re answering the call of the Obama administration to step up their game. Even the Republican governor of Wyoming, the only state that does not accept refugees, has tried on at least two occasions over the past few years to embrace refugees, pulling back only after people in his own party became outraged.

“So all this is going on, and the numbers won’t be great enough to change the vote yet, but it really shows up in the makeup of the communities in states like Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia and the Dakotas. You have the meatpackers and other food processors like Chobani Yogurt wanting laborers for their plants and the Muslims wanting worshipers for their mosques, and the Democrats wanting voters to flood the precincts.”

Hohmann said the word “assimilation” has disappeared from the nomenclature of the federal government’s immigration system. It’s been replaced with another word – integration.

While the difference seems small and went unnoticed by most politicians, it reflects a drastic change that occurred around the 1970s in the nation’s overarching philosophy regarding immigrants. They are no longer expected to assimilate, which places the onus on the immigrant to adapt to the dominant American culture, he said.

Expecting only “integration” places the burden on the host community to adapt to the foreign culture being imported by the immigrants, meaning it’s now OK if these immigrants still haven’t mastered English after a decade or more in this country, and it’s OK if they prefer Shariah over American values of equality for women and respect for free speech rights, which can take the form of criticism of Islam.

“If an American criticizes Muhammad or the Quran, for instance, that is now taboo because it may offend the immigrant,” Hohmann said. “That American is now a racist or an ‘Islamophobe.’ But the ax doesn’t swing both ways, so if the immigrant were to criticize something about Christianity or the Bible we don’t hear anything about that immigrant being a ‘Christophobe.'”

The new standard is rigid and judgmental and leads to divisions and social tension in communities that once had social cohesion, said Hohmann, who documents several examples of these social fissures in “Stealth Invasion.”

The result is nothing less than a top-down cultural transformation imposed on American communities. Eventually it brings the destruction of the “small town values” that led many Americans to live there in the first place.

“Over time, all these factors combine and the community starts to change and becomes softened to the multicultural vision. Then the government services are offered and more people come to take advantage of that, not only refugees but asylum seekers from Central America and elsewhere,” Hohmann said.

So, all told, the numbers aren’t enough right now to swing an election. The first casualty will be social cohesion. Changes in the political landscape will surface later, when states such as Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee end up turning from Republican to Democrat, he noted.

“Let’s face it, rural America is the last bastion of conservatism in the United States,” Hohmann said. “We saw that play out on election night Nov. 8. When all was said and done, it was rural and semi-rural America that brought home the victory for Donald Trump and sent him to the White House. Almost every city of more than 100,000 population went Democratic, as did many smaller cities that are home to colleges and universities, places like Chapel Hill and Carrboro, North Carolina, and Missoula, Montana.”

Diana West, a WND contributor and an analyst cited in the Center for Security Policy’s report on Shariah law in the United States, also believes “refugee resettlement” is really about fulfilling political ends and functions as a policy of colonization.

“The goal is securing perpetual Democrat power, in fact, a one-party state,” said West. “The import of Islam into the West – and, more generally, other Third World peoples and cultures without a democratic tradition and few skill sets – make a self-governing polity less and less possible to maintain. The main reason is that with Islam comes the violence of jihad. End of story.

“With the violence of jihad comes the necessity for the super-security state. With the super-security state comes the destruction of the self-governing polity,” she said.

“Just look at Germany in the wake of the most recent jihad attack on a Christmas market. The government response was to install hideous concrete barriers all around these lovely historic town markets throughout the country. The government’s objective was to prevent further eruptions of the jihad, increasingly common since the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Muslim and mainly male immigrants which the government itself imported.”

West warns the “new normal” of constant terrorist threats could be coming to America if refugee resettlement continues.

“What we once took for granted – public celebration and worship – is today increasingly restricted behind barriers, fear, risk,” she claimed.

“What is happening before our eyes is nothing less than the contraction of religious freedom in the Christian world as a direct result of an increasingly Islamic presence.

“Forget about free and open Jewish worship in Europe. It doesn’t exist anymore. As Bat Ye’or has pointed us in her essential writings on dhimmitude, Jewish worship has been constrained and under armed guard in Europe ever since the PLO emerged on the continent by the 1970s. Now European Jews are migrating to Israel.

“What, at this rate, will European Christians be doing in a few decades? What will Americans be doing, short of stopping this Islamization trend now?”

Even without terrorism, refugee resettlement imposes social costs. Scholars such as Harvard University’s Robert Putnam have found immigration and ethnic diversity have a “devastating impact on social capital, the fabric of associations, trust and neighborliness that create and sustain communities.”

Hohmann argues refugee resettlement and mass immigration ultimately threaten to undo the social contract itself.

“What we will end up seeing is more division and less social cohesion in small-town America,” he said. “People will learn to distrust their public officials, law enforcement, city council and school board leaders when they find out the special privileges being afforded to refugees that are not available to them or their children. I have examples of this in my book that are just the first fruits of a pattern that will continue to get worse if Trump does not deal with this issue.”

Indeed, Hohmann alleges Americans are becoming second-class citizens within their own country, as they are threatened with social ostracism and economic destruction if they speak out against the colonization of their communities.

“Civilization jihad is alive and well in the United States, where CAIR and other Muslim groups have been agitating at schools, universities, police departments and with local media to stir up feelings of victimhood among local Muslims while planting fear in the local population,” he said.

“So, another consequence is loss of freedom, especially freedom of speech. Those who speak out about Islam will lose jobs, lose status in the community and eventually could lose everything, as is already happening in Europe, where people are being arrested on charges of hate crime violations for simply criticizing policies on Facebook.”

Hohmann argues time is running out. He urges Americans to speak up before the “civilization jihad” has gone too far to be stopped.

“Now is not the time to cower but to fight fire with fire, speaking up, making our voices heard at the local level and on social media,” he said. “We don’t have much longer.”

