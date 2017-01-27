'An Enemy Within' – Keith Ellison exposed

He was put into office by dedicated communists. He supported the dissolution of the United States to create an ethnostate only for blacks. He’s been the biggest defender of the Muslim Brotherhood in Congress.

And, now, he’s poised to take over one of America’s two major political parties.

He’s Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota. And he’s one of “The Enemies Within” profiled in Trevor Loudon’s explosive new documentary of that name.

Loudon, who has researched communism and leftist movements for decades, says Ellison has a long partnership with anti-American movements, dating back to when he was as student.

“During his student days, Ellison was very close to the Maoists of Freedom Road Socialist Organization,” he told WND. “They believed in the Communist Party’s old 1930s dream of a black state in the South to split and weaken America to Soviet advantage. It’s no wonder then that Ellison supported a similar notion.”

Writing under the name of Keith Hakim, Ellison defended the Nation of Islam while a student at the University of Minnesota Law School. Ellison additionally appeared on stage with notorious anti-Semite and anti-white activist Khalid Abdul Muhammad during an event to promote Louis Farrakhan’s Million Man March.

Ellison also was involved in explicitly Communist movements.

In June 1989, Loudon reports, Ellison was interviewed by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s publication Forward Motion on the subject of police brutality.

“The responsible activist has to show young people … that white supremacy and capitalism are what’s putting them in the position they’re on,” Ellison stated in the interview.

A few years later, Ellison participated with a leader of the Vice Lords gang in a rally against police.

Loudon claims Ellison remained heavily involved with communists as he began his political career.

“In the 2000s, Ellison was very close to the old Communist Party USA (CPUSA),” Loudon told WND. “He held several fundraisers in the home of CPUSA Minnesota leader Erwin Marquit, and the CPUSA supplied nearly half of the phone-bankers used by Ellison in one election cycle.”

The late Erwin Marquit, a college professor who served on the Economics Commission and International Affairs Commissions of the Communist Party USA, recounted in his memoirs how he and his wife, also a CPUSA member, served as Democratic-Farmer-Labor delegates and “campaigned for Ellison before and at” the Democratic convention, helping to secure Ellison the DFL nomination.

Marquit also recounted how when campaigning for Ellison, he was often recognized as “the communist at the University of Minnesota” but “the fact that I was campaigning for Ellison did not seem to bother any of them.”

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.

Ellison was praised during his congressional run by the People’s World, an online publication which, in its own words, is the “direct descendant of the [Communist] Daily Worker.”

“The websites enjoy a special relationship with the Communist Party USA, founded in 1919, and publish its news and views,” according to the group’s website.

The publication called Ellison “a fresh progressive voice in the tradition of Paul Wellstone” in August 2006 and boasted how “peace and justice activists have been volunteering in increasing numbers.”

As Loudon details in “The Enemies Within,” communists and other leftists often make themselves indispensable to “mainstream” Democrats by performing the grunt work of campaigns.

Ellison attended several house parties and meetings at the Marquits’ home and relied heavily on communists as campaign workers. In 2014, Ellison made the connection even more explicit by writing an article on “grassroots movements” for People’s World under his own name.

Yet Ellison is not only directly tied to the Communist Party, he is also widely believed to function as an operative for the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim American Society, which has been called a national security threat, paid $13,500 of Ellison’s “Hajj,” or pilgrimage, to Mecca. WND’s Leo Hohmann reported in December 2016 Ellison held weekly meetings with the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, and is intricately involved with a host of organizations tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Philip Haney, a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security, Islamic terror expert and co-author of “See Something, Say Nothing,” says Ellison will be in an awkward position if the Muslim Brotherhood is officially labeled a terrorist organization by the new administration.

“If President Trump designates the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, and Keith Ellison becomes the DNC chairman, then the DNC will be in a terribly compromised position,” said Haney. “Ellison is affiliated with CAIR and the Islamic Society of North America, as well as the Muslim American Society (MAS). All of these groups are tied to extremists.

“CAIR are ISNA are unindicted co-conspirators in the federal Holy Land Foundation trial. CAIR has already been designated as a terrorist group by the United Arab Emirates, and the Muslim Brotherhood itself has been designated as a terrorist group by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia.”

Haney also argued Ellison is driven by a deep anti-Israel bias, referencing recently exposed comments Ellison made at a private fundraiser in which he accused the Jewish state of “governing” American foreign policy.

Ellison stated: “The United States foreign policy in the Middle East is governed by what is good or bad through a country of 7 million people. A region of 350 million all turns on a country of 7 million. Does that make sense? Is that logic? Right? When the Americans who trace their roots back to those 350 million get involved, everything changes.”

Haney claimed it is indisputable Ellison is closely aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, its front groups and its ideological goals. He warned the Democratic Party not to align itself with such an extreme figure.

“Despite Mr. Ellison’s claims that the Muslim Brotherhood is not active within the American political arena, should the DNC take the risk?” he asked rhetorically. “Should the Democrats elect someone as chairman of the Democratic Party who is a proven close affiliate of known Muslim Brotherhood front groups? Not unless the DNC wants to be labeled as a supporter of Hamas, or as a default supporter of an organization that President Trump has promised to designate as a terrorist organization.”

Loudon explained Ellison’s simultaneous work in both communist and radical Islamic movements is not unusual. In “The Enemies Within,” he shows how the left has formed a tactical alliance with such groups to attack the United States from within.

“I think he is essentially a communist first and Muslim second,” Loudon said of Ellison. “I think he still holds extreme communist and anti-American views. And the Democratic Party is doubling down on ‘progressivism.’ There will be no move back to the center now.”

Indeed, the worst part of Ellison, according to Loudon, is not that he is an extremist. It’s that a figure so closely tied to communists, radical Islamists and black nationalists is perfectly mainstream for the modern Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party is essentially an anti-American party now,” Loudon said. “Its goal is to unite all progressive factions to form a permanent majority ruling bloc. Ellison is perfect for the job.”

WND was unable to obtain comment from Ellison.

