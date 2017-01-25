Another girl broadcasts suicide on social media

(NEW YORK POST) A 14-year-old foster child in Florida broadcast her own suicide on social media Sunday night, police said.

Nakia Venant had started a livestream — reportedly on Facebook Live — when she fashioned a noose out of a scarf and hanged herself from the bathroom door of her Miami area home just after 3 a.m., the state’s Department of Children and Families said in a brief incident report.

Efforts to save the girl were thwarted by a series of accidents after a friend reported the two-hour livestream to police and provided them with the wrong Miami address, the Miami Herald reported.