Another missed prediction about Jesus' return

Almost every year, someone somewhere will predict that Jesus is coming back on a date certain.

That was the case just recently when Nora Roth, a self-proclaimed Bible student, said, based on her calculations of a prophecy in the Book of Daniel, that He would come back before Jan. 1, 2017.

Unless I missed the big news, or Jesus came back unnoticed, it was another missed prediction.

Recently, I wrote a book about Bible prophecy, but I didn’t predict when Jesus would come back. Instead, I focused on what it would be like when He did – which is clearly articulated in hundreds of scriptures without ambiguity.

Neverthless, the odd thing about “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” is how unusual it is for a book about prophecy.

Most books about prophecy, most sermons about prophecy, most Bible studies about prophecy focus on what we really can’t be sure about:

When the rapture happens;

When exactly Jesus returns;

The secret Bible codes someone has discovered that unravel all the mysteries about the Scond Coming.

And then, almost always, the focus is not on what happens when Jesus returns to earth, but what events precipitate it – usually all pretty gory and horrific.

“The Restitution of All Things” is different in that respect.

It focuses on what the world will be like after Jesus gets here and sets up His throne in Jerusalem.

Did you know Jesus is going to live on earth for 1,000 years as the King of Kings? Do you believe it? Do you know He is going to rule and reign over the entire planet?

Do you know that’s the Kingdom we Christians pray for when we say the Lord’s Prayer, which Jesus shared with His disciples when they asked Him to teach them how to pray?

“Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10)

I embarked on this research because I was intrigued with how little expectancy there was within the body of believers about this Kingdom. I was surprised at how little discussion there was about it. I was amazed at how few sermons I heard about it, how few books I read that deal with it and how there wasn’t even one movie ever produced about it.

Yet, in the Lord’s Prayer, the most famous prayer in the world, it twice mentions the Kingdom. And well it should because the Apostle Peter said it was this Kingdom that would be the culmination of what all the prophets from creation forward were referring to as when everything would be restored to God’s original plan for mankind – a kind of return to the garden of Eden.

Once I began researching the Kingdom I was surprised at just how much information there is in the Bible about this period.

For people who genuinely long for peace, liberty, justice, righteousness, long life and prosperity, it’s a very exciting study.

For the life of me, I can’t understand why there’s so little exploration of this period.

If Jesus is what it’s all about, as Christians often say, and this is the period in which Jesus fulfills His role as Lord of Lords, King of Kings, the Lion of Judah, Light of the World, Messiah, The Son of God for all to see, why do believers know so little about what it will be like?

The Bible says we know our God is the only god because He knows the beginning from the end and the end from the beginning.

Not only does He know it, but He tells us about it in His word.

Isn’t it about time we find out what the end is like?

I invite you to join me in that study through “The Restitution of All Things.”

