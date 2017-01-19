Arab press warns of assassination threats to Trump, from Americans

A number of Arab columnists are warning that among those in America who have refused to acknowledge Donald Trump’s presidency – those working to disrupt his inauguration and those trying to thwart his agenda – there may be a potential assassin, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

An American assassin.

“The really scary confrontation will come after Trump launches a campaign to purge the U.S. government ministries, including the Department of Defense, [i.e.,] the Pentagon, [and to eliminate] the gangs that hide within the intelligence and security agencies that are the hub of global conspiracies, in order to remove Democrats and replace them with Republicans he trusts,” writes Hani ‘Asl, a columnist for the Egyptian government daily Al-Ahram.

“In these [circles] there may be someone who will try to eliminate the problem [called Trump] with a single bullet in order to protect their interests and gladden Obama and Hillary, [perhaps] even under the slogan of defending democracy and the U.S,”

His warning was dire.

“I predict that Trump will be assassinated, if not immediately then soon, and the reasons for this are many. Trump’s opponents, Democratic and other, remind us of the people who filled the square during our [Arab] Spring. It’s the same strategy, the same wickedness and the same methods of protest.

“They see only themselves, and anyone who disagrees with them is a criminal. Democracy, elections and referendums do not impress them. [For them,] whoever shouts loudest, makes the biggest commotion and the most noise and is the biggest thug is the winner. … And the media glorifies them.”

The commentary was part of a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors and comments on reports in the region.

‘Asl explained how American “rebels” leaked embarrassing videos and false news about Trump.

“After he surprised them and won, they undermined the most basic values of democracy, refused to recognize his victory and threatened to not cooperate with him. In fact, some radicals threatened that California would announce its secession [from the Union].”

