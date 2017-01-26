Associated Press throws tantrum over Spicer 'snub'

(Breitbart) If it hadn’t grasped it before, the Washington press corps is now on notice that President Donald Trump’s press briefing room is not going to be run the same way Obama’s was, and no one had a worse reaction than the Associated Press when it found another media outlet being picked first in this week’s pressers.

In the past, the 170-year-old news wire service was the first to be called at every press conference in the White House briefing room. But during his January 23 press conference, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer called on a reporter from The New York Post instead.

If that didn’t spin the AP up, the January 24 presser did when Spicer gave his first question to conservative website LifeZette.com, a site founded by conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham.

The AP was so upset that after the press conference, it posted a story about LifeZette.com that contained several errors.