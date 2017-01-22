Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

NASA was interviewing professionals to be sent to Mars. Only one person could go, and he would be unable to return to Earth.

The first applicant, an engineer, was asked how much he wanted to be paid for taking the one-way trip.

“A million dollars,” he answered, “because I wish to donate it to M.I.T.”

The next applicant, a doctor, was asked the same question.

He asked for two million dollars. “I wish to give a million to my family,” he explained, “and leave the other million for the advancement of medical research.”

The last applicant was a politician.

When asked how much money he wanted, he whispered in the interviewer’s ear, “Three million dollars.”

“Why so much more than the others?” the interviewer asked.

The politician replied, “One million is for you, I’ll keep one million, and we’ll give the engineer a million and send him to Mars.”