(London Daily Mail) President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon went off about the mainstream media to reporter for the New York Times.

‘The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,’ Bannon said during a phone call with the Times’ Michael Grynbaum, which was reported on today.

Bannon labeled the media the ‘opposition party’ and suggested that its members were ‘humiliated’ by the election of President Trump, as many outlets predicted a different victor – Democrat Hillary Clinton – in last year’s presidential election.