Barack (still Insane) Obama

Lately I’ve been hearing a number of commentators, including Michael Savage, use the phrase “Barack Insane Obama.” While I don’t claim to have coined the term, I did use it as far back as 2008, before Obama had even been elected, in a piece I wrote for the now-defunct KCNewswatch.com.

Savage, for one, brings up Obama’s insanity in the context of the sitting president’s 11th-hour saber-rattling and posturing against Russia, including his moving some 2,500 tanks into confrontational positions in Poland (a story deliberately ignored or under-reported by the mainstream media) in the first permanent deployment there in our history, ostensibly to “deter Russian aggression.” This is an uncharacteristic action for any lame-duck president with only days left in office, but particularly so for one whose foreign policy frequently conjures Neville Chamberlain.

Whether this is Obama’s attempt to ramp up tensions or even provoke war with Russia in a last ditch effort to derail Trump’s inauguration, or is merely Obama’s petulant way of poisoning the well for Trump, setting him up to appear weak and “in Putin’s pocket” if Trump (who clearly believes in negotiation over military confrontation, and rightly sees Russia as our natural ally in opposing Islam’s quest for world domination) should order those troops withdrawn, remains to be seen.

Anyway, since the demise of KCNewswatch.com I thought my “Barack Insane Obama” piece (which dealt with Obama’s malignant narcissism, aka narcissistic sociopathy) existed only in my own archives, but I stumbled across it on the Web the other day, on a site called SlideShare, where it appears exactly as first published, even down to the font and colors and the way the title is rendered (as “Barack Hussein Insane Obama”).

I think it’s still worth reading, if only to gain some insight as to how Obama’s sociopathy may not be limited to his narcissism, but may inform his last-gasp warmongering posture (and other behaviors) as well.

Stu Tarlowe