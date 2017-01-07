Beef-jerky plant worker fired after 911 call over severed thumb

(CBS News) The owner of a now-closed beef-jerky maker is being sued by the federal government for firing an employee who tried to call 911 to help a co-worker with a severed thumb.

John M. Bachman, who owned the Lone Star Western Beef plant in Fairmont, could be forced to pay back wages and punitive damages to the employee as a result of the lawsuit, which the U.S. Labor Department filed Thursday against him and his company in federal court in Clarksburg.

The lawsuit said that when a band saw severed part of a worker’s right thumb in July 2014, his co-worker applied pressure to the wound while using her cell phone to call 911. But before responders could answer, Bachman allegedly ordered her to hang up, and she was fired two days later.