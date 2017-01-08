Bend your body, break the law

(Moscow Times) People have joked about a yoga ban in Russia ever since a West Siberian city flirted with the idea in July 2015, when several studios in town received letters from the local government, asking them to stop holding yoga classes in municipal buildings. The city described it as an effort against “new religious cults and movements.”

Nizhnevartovsk soon rescinded the requests, disciplining the officials responsible for mailing out letters with “incorrect information.”

The story was made all the stranger when, a week later, while meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin expressed admiration for yoga and even promised to give it a shot. “I have tried many things, though never yoga, but it cannot fail to attract,” Putin said.