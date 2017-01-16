Big cash for Christian booted in 'gay' dispute

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A lawsuit against Missouri State University that alleged the school kicked a Christian student out of its master’s degree program for saying he would not counsel gay couples because of his religious beliefs has been settled, with the complainant reportedly earning a sizable monetary settlement in his favor.

Campus officials agreed to pay student complainant Andrew Cash $25,000 to settle the suit, according to the News-Leader, which obtained the information through an open records request.

“Among the conditions of the settlement, Cash cannot seek admission or employment with MSU, and the university does not admit any liability,” the Leader reports, adding the settlement represents “the estimated tuition cost for Cash to obtain a master’s degree in counseling from Evangel University or another similar institution.”