Biker hosting biggest pro-Trump rally at inauguration

(Washington Post) Chris Cox surveyed a small park near the U.S. Capitol, his German Shepherd by his side. Wearing a Harley-Davidson jacket and a crocodile-skinned cowboy hat adorned with the animal’s teeth, Cox made for a particularly discordant sight in the heart of federal Washington on a misty weekend morning.

But Cox had logistics to sort out, an Inauguration Day demonstration with motorcycle diehards from across the nation to plan.

The 48-year-old chainsaw artist from South Carolina was an early and enthusiastic supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. Now that his guy has won, Cox wants to ensure the group he founded, Bikers for Trump, strengthens its political muscle during Trump’s presidency and beyond.

The group obtained a permit for what is expected to be the largest pro-Trump rally held by a private group in the nation’s capital timed to the inauguration. Cox calls the planned event at John Marshall Park a “half-time rally” and said there will be speakers, musical performances, and upwards of 5,000 bikers in attendance.