WASHINGTON (WUSA9) – Trump supporting motorcyclists say they are streaming into Washington to “protect” the public and first responders from anti-Trump protestors.

“Bikers for Trump is here to protect the citizens,” said rider Mark Connors, a country singer who rode his Harley Davidson from San Diego, CA.

Connors said Bikers for Trump riders will not seek confrontations but he is “absolutely” prepared for physical conflicts.