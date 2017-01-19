Bill protects drivers who accidentally run over protesters

(Washington Post) No matter where they stand on a $3.8 billion pipeline that would funnel oil through their state, North Dakota legislators have grown weary of a year of protests that have brought international scrutiny and a mounting police bill.

So they’ve drafted legislation in direct response to what’s happening near the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation. One bill would make it illegal for adults to wear masks. Another would let the state sue the federal government for the cost of policing the pipeline protests.

Now, a legislator wants to give motorists a pass if they happen to hit one of the protesters.