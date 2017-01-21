Bill would ban companies asking hires salary history

(Fox News) Philadelphia is on the brink of becoming the first U.S. city to bar employers from asking potential hires for their salary history, a step aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women.

The wage-history bill unanimously passed by the city council now sits on the desk of Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney who said Thursday he expects to sign it as soon as Monday.

Key players in the business community, including Comcast Corp., are pushing for a veto, claiming the ordinance, passed in December, wouldn’t work as intended and saying it would violate employers’ free speech rights.

But Mr. Kenney said the city doesn’t think the bill’s critics have valid legal arguments.