(The Hill) A top Democrat says he heard new attacks on Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in President Trump’s inaugural address Friday.

Trump did not mention Lewis by name in his speech shortly after his swearing-in at the Capitol.

But he criticized unnamed “politicians” for being “all talk and no action” — an allusion to Trump’s feud with Lewis, according to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.).

“Not John Lewis; just don’t go there,” Cleaver, former head of the Congressional Black Caucus, said afterward.

In his address, Trump ripped lawmakers who he said were full of hot air.