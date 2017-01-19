Black leaders rip John Lewis over Trump feud

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., became President-elect Donald Trump’s latest enemy when he said in a “Meet the Press” interview broadcast Sunday he does not consider Trump to be a “legitimate president.”

That remark ignited a firestorm of tweeting from Trump, which in turn led to a torrent of denunciation from Trump critics who noted Lewis is a civil rights icon and were angered that Trump attacked him on Martin Luther King Day weekend, no less.

But Jesse Lee Peterson, a prominent black columnist and radio host who founded the nonprofit Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny, is not impressed by Lewis’ bona fides.

“Lewis is not a hero, and he’s not an icon,” Peterson told WND. “He participated in the civil rights movement 50 years ago; since that time, he has not done anything good for the country, and especially for black Americans. And even if he was a hero in his time, if he does or says something wrong, and he’s in a position of authority, he should be chastised or corrected for what he’s done. He’s not above correction.”

Peterson, author of “The Antidote: Healing America From the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood,” believes Lewis was wrong to say Trump is not a legitimate president. He said Lewis and other Democrats who make similar claims are desperately attempting to hold onto power and legitimacy.

“That is an attempt to hold the country back, to prevent Donald Trump from being effective and to keep America under the control of the liberals,” Peterson charged. “It’s all about that. The Democratic Party wants to maintain control of the people of this country, and that’s why they cannot accept losing. They can’t accept that because it’s hard for them to accept that Americans no longer believe in their line and agree with them.”

Ben Kinchlow, the founder of Americans for Israel, a WND columnist and longtime co-host of CBN’s “The 700 Club,” similarly does not think Lewis’ status as a “civil rights icon” should immunize him from criticism. Quite the contrary.

“In fact, his status as a so-called ‘civil-rights icon’ would be the basis for this criticism,” Kinchlow told WND. “Mr. Lewis should be at the front of those people supporting a man whose positions the Democrats vehemently disagree with. If memory serves, it was the Democrats who made his status as a civil rights leader necessary in the first place.”

Kinchlow detailed the sordid history of the Democratic Party on race relations in his book, “Black Yellowdogs.” Among his points was the fact that Democrats, either by filibuster or committee, never allowed a single federal anti-lynching measure to become law. Moreover, in the immediate post-Civil War period, it was the so-called “Radical Republicans” who favored not only the abolition of slavery but complete equality for the newly freed slaves.

Democratic president Andrew Johnson repeatedly rejected Republican attempts to assist the freed slaves.

Kinchlow also wrote that the Ku Klux Klan targeted white Republicans for being “n—– lovers.” Meanwhile, the KKK became a significant Democratic Party constituency group, helping to elect legislators, sheriffs, judges and mayors who went on to become Klan members.

Furthermore, Republicans voted for the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 at greater rates than Democrats did, in both the House and Senate. House Republicans out-supported House Democrats on the Civil Rights Act 81 to 60 percent and on the Voting Rights Act 85 to 80 percent. Senate Republicans out-supported Democrats on the Civil Rights Act 82 to 60 percent and on the Voting Rights Act 97 to 74 percent.

And America’s “first black president” was not very friendly to blacks, either.

As Kinchlow wrote in “Black Yellowdogs,” the NAACP sued then-Gov. Bill Clinton in 1989 for violating the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. A three-judge panel in Arkansas ordered Clinton to redraw electoral districts to allow blacks greater voting strength.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, said this week that Lewis should look at history and be grateful for all that Republicans have done for black people. Kinchlow agreed with that sentiment, saying Lewis should be careful not to minimize the gains blacks have made in America.

“As a so-called ‘civil rights leader,’ he should know that our country is founded on the right of an individual to participate in government, and that the Republicans are primarily responsible for all the civil rights blacks now enjoy,” Kinchlow said.

Kinchlow, who himself fought for civil rights as a young black man in the 1950s and 1960s, said it would be extremely disrespectful for Lewis to skip Trump’s inauguration, as the congressman has vowed to do.

“Of all people, he should be specifically aware that the history of our nation includes a time when blacks would not have even been invited to attend an inauguration, must less refuse to do so,” Kinchlow admonished.

Peterson said he did not necessarily think Lewis’ refusal to attend the inauguration is disrespectful, but it would be the “honorable thing to do” to show up in person to observe the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.

Peterson views the congressman as one of the “race hustlers” he wrote about in “The Antidote.”

“Congressman Lewis is a great deceiver, and he is pretending to be representing what Martin Luther King was about. But he’s not representing love and unity at all, because Dr. King was about uniting the country, uniting the races rather than dividing them; and Lewis has been and is intentionally dividing the races for his own personal gain of power and wealth,” Peterson concluded.

