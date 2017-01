(Chicago Tribune) Scratch the Obamas off Amy Blagojevich’s Christmas card list.

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 20-year-old daughter on Thursday wrote an angry open letter to former President Barack Obama, saying she lost respect for him after he declined to commute her father’s 14-year federal prison sentence before he left office.

“Everyone seems to be mourning your exit from office,” Amy wrote in the lengthy screed, posted on her mom Patti’s Facebook page. “I’m glad you’re gone. I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint. You were a mediocre president with unoriginal ideas.”