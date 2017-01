(AJC) A simple box of doughnuts for a Smyrna cop tapped into a national debate about race and police overnight and through Thursday.

When the officer received an order from the Krispy Kreme on South Cobb Drive Wednesday the phrase “Black Lives Matter” was written on the box.

“While it is clear this behavior was egregious in nature, Krispy Kreme did take responsibility for the incident,” Louis Defense, Smyrna Police Department spokesman, said in a statement.