Body-cam footage shows different angle of controversial arrest

(WFAA) New details emerged Thursday in the controversial case of a Fort Worth woman and her daughter that were arrested in a now infamous Facebook Life video before Christmas.

Pending charges against Jacqueline Craig and her teenage daughter were dropped, hours after body camera video from the arrest was leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Fort Worth police also announced that a misdemeanor charge of assault by contact would be filed against the Craig’s neighbor, who is accused of putting his hands on her son. That was the initial reason police responded to the Rock Garden neighborhood on Dec. 21.