Bomb threats at Jewish centers in at least 5 states

(TENNESSEAN) — Bomb threats have been reported at Jewish community centers in at least five states including Tennessee as well as the United Kingdom and federal agents are on standby, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials responded about 10:30 a.m. to the Gordon Jewish Community Center at 801 Percy Warner Blvd. in West Nashville.

About 100 people inside the building at the time were evacuated, said Leslie Sax, the center’s director. A majority, she said, were taken to safe space off the campus, which also functions as a child-care center.

About 12:20 p.m., police gave the all clear and allowed people to return inside the building, Mark S. Freedman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee said.