Boy, 8, who 'died twice' describes meeting Jesus in heaven

(CHARISMA NEWS) “I didn’t see what he was yelling at. I didn’t see the ambulance coming, but I remember him yelling. That was the last thing I heard from him,” says Julie.

On a Sunday morning in 1997, Julie Kemp; her husband, Andy; and their 8-year-old son, Landon, were driving home from church when an ambulance returning to its station broadsided their car in an intersection. Andy died instantly. Rescuers stabilized Julie but did not initially realize there was a third passenger in the car.

Julie says, “They couldn’t see his body because of the damage that was done to the driver’s side of the car and Landon was sitting behind his dad. And when they saw Landon’s shoe, it took a deeper search for his body. When they pulled Landon out from the back of the car, he was not breathing. And they all started working on him right away to bring him back.”