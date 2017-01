(PAGE SIX) The boy who boasted to a reporter that he started a fire at a pre-Inauguration Day protest is the son of comic Drew Carey — an outspoken critic of the Leader of the Free World, according to a report on Thursday.

Connor Carey simply got “caught up in the emotions of the crowd” at the Jan. 19 protest in Washington, DC, a source close to the 11-year-old’s famous pop told TMZ.

He was in “hot water” after his parents saw the clip — although it’s not clear what, if any, discipline was imposed.