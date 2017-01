(Boston Globe) #ThanksObama has gone through quite a transformation.

The hashtag originated in 2009 as a conservative meme, before it was coopted by President Barack Obama’s supporters as a satirical—and at-times nonsensical—expression of frustration toward “basically any societal ill.”

And now, it’s a beer.

Somerville Brewing Company is releasing #ThanksObama, a warming heartfelt stout ale, in tribute to the outgoing president.

The launch will take place next Thursday, January 19, the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.