(JEWISHPRESS) — The calm of the Jewish Sabbath was shattered this weekend as a brick covered in swastikas was hurled through the window of a Jewish family’s home, Jewish pedestrians were pelted with eggs and a swastika was drawn on another home.

Shomrim North West London, a volunteer neighborhood watch patrol run by the Jewish community, have reported that in three seemingly separate incidents, Jews were sought out for racist attacks.

The first incident came as Jewish families walked home from attending traditional Friday night dinner at friends’ and families’ homes.