(NBC NEWS) LONDON — Britain’s government lost a legal fight over Brexit Tuesday — but the ruling was not expected to impact the U.K.’s move to leave the European Union following last year’s shock referendum result.

The country’s Supreme Court said Prime Minister Theresa May must seek approval from parliament before she invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and triggers up to two years of divorce talks.

It is a setback for May, amid growing criticism that her plans for EU withdrawal are mired in chaos.