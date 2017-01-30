Bruce Springsteen slams Trump's refugee order

(THE HILL) — Bruce Springsteen is speaking out against President Trump’s executive order that temporarily halts a federal program admitting refugees, calling it “fundamentally un-American.”

The “Glory Days” singer took to the stage at one of his concerts in Australia on Monday to slam the move, telling the crowd, “Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees.”

The order signed by Trump on Friday institute a 90-day ban on the entry of nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order also indefinitely stopped the entry of Syrian refugees to the United States.