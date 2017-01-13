Café Hookah: 7 Arabs held Swedish woman as sex slave

Two Arab refugees in Sweden have been convicted of gross rape of a Swedish woman who was found chained to a water pipe in the basement of their hookah bar in Helsingborg.

Khaled Azez, 28, and Tareq Bakkarm 23, face four years in prison for the kidnapping and brutal, serial rapes of the woman who was bound overnight in basement.

The woman was forced into a car by four men in Malmö and was then driven to the café on South Street in Helsingborg where more were waiting to rape her.

She was forced to perform oral, vaginal and anal intercourse with six of the seven men involved in the kidnapping and gang rape.

Five suspects were released because prosecutors said they lacked enough evidence for conviction.

