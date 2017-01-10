Caitlyn Jenner 'planning nude photo shoot'

(THE BLAZE) — Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic athlete-turned-reality television star, was reportedly unhappy with the lack of media attention she received in 2016 — and is making a New Year’s resolution to change that.

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner is planning to pose nude this year to make up for a “slow 2016,” according to news reports.

“Cait wants to do something along the lines of what Kim did on the cover of Paper magazine. No one has worked harder than Cait to get the body she wants and, naturally, she wants to show it off,” said one source.