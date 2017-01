(LIFEZETTE) — The Republican National Committee is poised to name former rival turned key ally to President Donald Trump as the next finance chair for the party.

Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn was selected to lead the GOP fundraising operation into the 2018 midterm election at a meeting of RNC officials over the weekend, sources with knowledge of the meeting told LifeZette.

Identifying priority 2018 midterm contests and discussing candidate recruitment were also on the agenda for the meeting of party officials, according to the sources.