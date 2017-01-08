Chicago torture could eventually lead to race war, says author

Americans were horrified this week by the video of four young black people from Chicago torturing a white mentally handicapped teenager on Facebook Live.

One prominent black leader considers it nothing less than a wicked act.

“It’s 100 percent evil,” said Jesse Lee Peterson, a talk-radio host and founder of the nonprofit Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny. “There’s no love in this at all, and if you don’t have love, you have hate. It’s pure evil. They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Whatever the law is, they should do it. I hope they get life in prison, because those are some mean black kids and they don’t deserve to be out on the street hurting innocent people like that.

“The fact that they did it to a mentally handicapped teenager makes it much worse, because they attacked a defenseless, helpless person. So it makes it even worse, but it also shows how deep this hatred they have in their hearts is that they could do this to an innocent person, a helpless person like that.”

Ben Kinchlow, the founder of Americans for Israel and longtime co-host of CBN’s “The 700 Club,” also reacted with outrage when he saw the video.

“It is disgusting that a mentally challenged person should be brutally assaulted, regardless of race,” said Kinchlow, author of “Black Yellowdogs.” “However, it is clear from everything that is transpiring on the video that this is a racially motivated act. I think that failure to charge these four perpetrators with hate crimes would have been a gross miscarriage of justice.”

All four perpetrators, in fact, were charged with a hate crime, along with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The victim’s parents had dropped off their son at a McDonald’s on New Year’s Eve, thinking he was going to sleep over with Jordan Hill, 18, an acquaintance from school. However, Hill picked up the victim in a stolen van and then drove around for the next two days, visiting friends and sleeping in the van. On Tuesday, Hill brought the victim to an apartment on Chicago’s West Side.

The victim told investigators he got into a “play fight” with Hill that escalated when two of Hill’s acquaintances, Brittany and Tanishia Covington, became aggravated with him. That was when the group, which also included 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper, tied up the victim. They proceeded to kick him, beat him, yell at him, force him to drink toilet water, force him to curse Donald Trump to say he loves black people. The whole ordeal was streamed live on Facebook.

Peterson, a WND columnist, believes the attack was absolutely a hate crime and an example of racism. He sees it as a result of propaganda in the black community about the true cause of their problems.

“They are taking their anger out on white Americans, because they’ve been told over the last 50 years or so that white people are their enemies. And Barack Obama has created an environment, divided the races and created an environment where this hostility from blacks toward whites has only gotten worse,” Peterson declared.

Peterson, author of “The Antidote: Healing America From the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood,” said black anger often begins in the home. Many black children are born to single mothers who pass their anger on to their offspring. Rather than encouraging kids to forgive their mothers, the “race hustlers,” as Peterson calls them, tell black kids white racism is the problem, so the kids take their anger out on white people.

Failure to let go of that anger through forgiveness is what leads young black people to commit heinous acts such as the torture of a mentally disabled teenager, according to Peterson.

“If you don’t deal with that anger, it only gets worse, and then you have people you look up to and respect as authority figures, like the president of the United States and the so-called black politicians and white liberals, blaming black people’s problems on white folks,” he stated. “It just adds fuel to the fire and feeds that evil, and the more you carry it out and you go unpunished for doing it, it only gets worse.”

The Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson has the antidote to the hatred and dependency wrought by the so-called black “civil rights leaders.” Order your copy of “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood” from the WND Superstore today!

Peterson said that if he could talk to the four black perpetrators, three of whom are 18 years old and one of whom is 24, “I would tell them they need to forgive their fathers and mothers for failing them and that they need to stop being angry at their parents so that they don’t continue to become like their parents, so that they can have peace within themselves.”

Colin Flaherty, an independent reporter and author of “White Girl Bleed a Lot,” has been documenting incidents of black-on-white violence for many years. So, he is not easily shocked by thuggish behavior, even actions as heinous as the Chicago incident.

“This is new and horrific but not unusual,” Flaherty told WND. “The level of black criminality and violence and even murder against old people, handicapped people, gay people, women and vulnerable people of all kinds is astonishing.

“We document that over and over and over in my books and YouTube channel, but I never call them hate crimes – because that severely understates the level of black-on-white crime and violence that is so wildly out of proportion. It also severely understates the amount of black-on-white hostility that is now mainstream.”

Flaherty said if the media want to cover the Chicago story as a horrendous act on its own, or if they want to make it about the failure by many commentators and public officials to call the act a hate crime, they are missing the bigger picture.

“This violence happens every day and is ignored every day,” Flaherty declared. “It also ignores the even bigger picture, how black-on-white hostility and violence is mainstream – and lots and lots of people say one of two things: One, white people do it too; and, two, white people deserve it.”

Peterson, on a similar note, claimed the type of hatred the four black perpetrators in Chicago demonstrated is hardly uncommon in the black community.

“I can honestly tell you that not all, not all, not all, not all, but most black people hate white folks,” Peterson said. “Even some of the black Christians and non-Christians alike, they hate white people, and this hatred is coming from the parents to the children. They hear it all the time in their homes, they hear it in their communities.”

Peterson’s concern is that young white people may soon get fed up with all the animosity coming at them from black people and retaliate in the wrong way.

“When they do, we’re going to have a real race war on our hands,” Peterson warned. “Then the government’s going to come in, pass more laws, and we’re all going to suffer for it. That’s my concern, because how long will young white people take this kind of stuff, especially young white men? You can only abuse and beat and kill and rape people for so long before they start to retaliate against you, especially considering white people are not responsible for the destruction of black America. They have nothing to do with it.”

There are two major lessons America needs to take from the Chicago incident, according to Peterson. First, the nation’s leaders must get serious about punishing criminals in inner cities around the country. Second, families must be rebuilt, which Peterson tries to do through his non-profit organization BOND.

“We need to demand in one way or another that fathers and mothers get together and raise their children,” he declared. “If you’re not going to raise children, don’t have them. The government needs to stop paying for these out-of-wedlock children and demand that mothers raise their own children the right way. The focus needs to be back on the families, which Barack Obama could have done and should have done in the eight years he was there.

“If he focused on the families, these situations would have started to disappear already, especially if you punish the criminals, because if they know you’re going to punish them, that would deter them from carrying this out in this way. And then if the parents know they’re going to be punished for what their children do, then they too would become more responsible for their children.”

