Chilis cancels Planned Parenthood fundraiser

(LifeNews) Chili’s restaurants has cancelled a Planned Parenthood fundraiser that was being held at locations across two states after pro-life people complained.

In an exclusive report a LifeNews.com yesterday, Chili’s restaurants in two states were coming under fire from pro-life advocates for giving 15% of patron’s meal purchases to the Planned Parenthood abortion business.

Earlier this week the Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliate in Indiana and Kentucky posted a promotional code its supporters could use to request that Chili’s donate 15% of the pre-tax meal purchase to benefit the abortion corporation.