Christians rescued from Middle East Muslim terror

Muslim “refugees” from the Middle East have become a worldwide issue, with Germany plagued by sexual assaults, Scandinavians and Brits wondering what happened to their cultures and the United States suffering “lone-wolf” terror attacks.

Despite the concerns, many Western governments have gone to great lengths to open their doors to the Islamic migrants.

But for Christians, who have been the targets of atrocities and hate in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other Muslim nations, the list of options hasn’t been so long.

That’s changing a little now with a new program from Barnabas Fund that helps threatened Christians settle in Australia.

“The historic Christian communities in the Middle East are facing genocide at the hands of Murderous Islamists – Ghassan and his family are but a few of the fortunate ones,” the ministry said of a recent transplant to Australia.

“The Australian government granted them visas and Barnabas Fund covered their air fares.”

Ghassan, with his wife Ruba and three children, fled Hama, Syria, in March 2014.

“Surrounded by the armed rebels and under the rain of rockets, we fled to Lebanon. … We had to leave Syria due to the horrific civil war taking place in our dear country. It was both emotionally and mentally distressing to abandon my home town to a place where I had to manage my family’s affairs in very difficult circumstances,” he said.

“We were firstly faced with the struggle to find a place to rent, fortunately, we had a relative who was able to help. Secondly, Lebanon, overall, was very expensive, food, water and gas for heating, therefore, we had to use all the money he had to survive.

“The strenuous situation in Lebanon and the hazard of living in Syria led us to make the decision to apply for the Australian humanitarian visa via the Australian embassy in Beirut. Australia was our final hope of a safe and liveable place,” he said.

Barnabas Fund reported “under the auspices of its Operations Safe Havens [program], by the end of 2016, 823 Christian refugees have been settled in Australia and a total of 1,071 worldwide.”

According to Angela Shanahan of The Australian newspaper, Christian refugees from the Middle East “are not just casualties of war, they are victims of targeted persecution.”

“They are fleeing war but, unlike many other refugees, they can never go back,” she said.

“We are not just facing a huge geopolitical realignment in the Middle East but the expurgation of entire Christian populations in the area that gave birth to Christianity: Iraq and Syria, the ancient lands of Mesopotamia. … Islamic fundamentalism is the cause of this.”

Shanahan said Islamic fundamentalism “is a scourge, even for Australia’s law-abiding Muslims.”

Nearly 100 percent of the migrants coming to the United States from Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan are Muslim. A few Christians still are able to escape Iraq for the U.S.

But the U.S. is taking Muslims that have been rejected by Australia as illegal aliens.

The move has drawn the attention of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who say the issue not only is a matter of grave national security concern, it could be illegal.

That’s because it’s being done under an international treaty that Secretary of State John Kerry negotiated without consulting Congress, as required by Article II, Section II of the U.S. Constitution, according to the letter, sent by the two lawmakers Nov. 22 to Kerry and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Grassley is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Goodlatte chairs the same committee in the House.

The rejected aliens come from terror-infested countries, including Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Afghanistan.

Nearly 2,500 of them were intercepted off the coast of Australia in 2013 in accordance with the country’s policy of not accepting any of the “refugees” streaming out of the Middle East.

Unlike Europe, Australia just said no to the United Nations’ plan to open up Western democracies for Muslims fleeing the Syrian civil war and conflicts in Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan and even countries like Pakistan.

Germany alone has accepted 1.5 million Muslim refugees and subjected itself to thousands of sexual assaults on its women and girls.

But migrants who tried to get to Australia did not find a welcome mat. They were rescued by the Australian coast guard from their unsafe vessels and taken to off-shore camps on the islands of Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where they have remained ever since. The United Nations stepped in and is looking for countries that will take the asylum seekers.

It found a taker in the Obama administration. Kerry confirmed he had reached a deal to take an undetermined number of the 2,465 aliens for permanent resettlement in the United States.

Goodlatte and Grassley said they have since found out that up to 1,800 of the boat people could end up being distributed to U.S. cities and towns. But very little information has been released about the aliens or how many will end up in which American cities.

