[In response to “Even more evidence Obama birth certificate ‘fake'”:] Years ago, when Barack Obama’s “birth certificate” was first made available, I downloaded it from the White House website. Using garden-variety off-the-shelf Photoshop, I was able to separate its “layers” into separate documents. CLEARLY it is a fake – and the folded-over edge of the left-hand side of the thing is another tip-off.

Carolyn Blakeslee