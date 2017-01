(DAILYMAIL) — Don Lemon may have been wishing CNN viewers a happy New Year on Saturday night, but his feelings about the year just gone were far from pleasant.

Lemon, 50, had spent the night doing tequila shots as he let down his (proverbial) hair for the channel’s year-ending celebrations, which he hosted from New Orleans.

But when the clock struck midnight, Lemon – who had spent the year reporting on political nemesis Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House – had his mic cut as he started to spill the beans on the ‘awful’ 2016.