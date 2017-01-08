CNN labels airport shooter 'white Hispanic'

(International Business Times) After Esteban Santiago, the alleged shooter who killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday, was labeled “white Hispanic,” Twitter discussed the meaning of the term. With thousands of mentions, “white Hispanic” soon became the top-trending Twitter term of the day.

The label “white Hispanic” describes a person who physically appears white, but is of “Latin American or Hispanic birth or heritage,” the Huffington Post wrote in 2013. So, a person can be white and Hispanic because white is a race and Hispanic is an ethnicity.

The discussion over Santiago’s race versus ethnicity is similar to the one that happened with George Zimmerman, the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin Feb. 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida.

CNN came under fire after they labeled him a “white Hispanic,” with many claiming the term was about political bias.