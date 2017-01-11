CNN touts 'exclusive reporting' on Russian dossier

(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump is facing his most important day since the election.

His news conference, Trump’s first since winning the election, was already looming as a significant rite of passage for someone who is undergoing a transformation from rabble-rousing candidate to the next American President. But new allegations involving Russia are sure to inject an extra charge.

The news conference, expected to begin at 11 am ET in midtown Manhattan, follows exclusive reporting by CNN on Tuesday that classified documents presented last week to President Barack Obama and Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN.