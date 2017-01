(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Founded by a Justice Department prosecutor who took on the porn industry 30 years ago, the Alliance Defending Freedom just named a veteran of the education culture wars as its next leader.

Michael Farris, the founder of Patrick Henry College, recently became only the second CEO, president and general counsel in the religious-liberty group’s 24-year history. Alan Sears remains as founder.

Known for its lawsuits on behalf of conservative Christians, the alliance has also jumped into more general lawsuits against campus infringements on free speech in the past few years.