College silent after pro-2nd Amendment student murdered

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — It’s been five days since a Buckeye was gunned down in what police say is a drug-related murder and the first homicide in Columbus in 2017.

Yet Ohio State campus leaders have appeared to largely ignore that one of their own has died: Tarak Underiner, a 20-year-old marketing and Spanish major and treasurer of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus.

This stands in stark contrast to campus leadership’s typical standard operating procedure when the university is hit by tragedy or other big news.

Campus leadership generally quickly alerts students to crimes on and off campus, various campus protests, other student deaths, and similar situations through Buckeye Alerts, Public Safety emails, online postings, tweets and more.