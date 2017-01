(CNN)A computer outage at US airports Monday evening left thousands of inbound international travelers stuck behind customs screening stations for hours on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The US Customs and Border Protection processing systems were back online at all airports later in the night, spokesman Daniel Hetlage said — but not before creating long lines of disgruntled holiday travelers.

The outage lasted from about 5 to 9 p.m. ET, Hetlage said. Airport officials and travelers across the country reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to two hours.