Congress eyes plan to take U.S. out of U.N.

In the aftermath of a United Nations resolution declaring Jewish settlements in the West Bank illegal came a call for the United States to withdraw from participation in the international body and its one-world agenda.

The U.N. resolution was implicitly approved by the Obama administration, which declined to use America’s veto power to stop it.

Among the reactions was an online petition calling for the U.S. to halt support for the U.N. and expel its headquarters from American soil.

Now Congress is considering a plan that would accomplish several of those objectives, removing the United States from the U.N., banning any continued financial support, barring American military members from serving under U.N. command and removing the diplomatic immunity of U.N. officials.

The bill is the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2016, H.R. 193, sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

According to the congressional description, it would repeal “the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and other specified related laws.”

“The bill requires: (1) the president to terminate U.S. membership in the United Nations (U.N.), including any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body; and (2) closure of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations,” it explains.

“The bill prohibits: (1) the authorization of funds for the U.S. assessed or voluntary contribution to the U.N., (2) the authorization of funds for any U.S. contribution to any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (3) the expenditure of funds to support the participation of U.S. Armed Forces as part of any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (4) U.S. Armed Forces from serving under U.N. command, and (5) diplomatic immunity for U.N. officers or employees.”

Blogger Lance Schuttler wrote at the ZeroHedge website: “Regardless of one’s beliefs or opinions on the U.N. being a front for a new world order, this bill is a direct and bold move against the elites’ plans. For any nation to reclaim true sovereignty from the United Nations is setting a powerful example for the rest of the world. It sends a message that a country does not need a global government body, but instead can run itself without global oversight.”

He continued, “Essentially, if the U.S. reclaimed sovereignty from the United Nations, it would be the equivalent of what Britain did by reclaiming its sovereignty from the European Union … times 10.”

Rogers told AL.com,: “The U.N. has attempted a number of actions which aimed to encroach on the rights granted to U.S. citizens under our Constitution. Most recently, the U.N. Security Council sided with Palestine and passed a resolution condemning Israel’s settlements in Jerusalem. Attacks against one of the United States’ greatest allies are just the most recent chapter in the U.N.’s dangerous agenda. I believe our involvement in the U.N. is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

At ZeroHedge, the report continued, “Perhaps the biggest revelations to come from such news would be the eventual exposure of the level of theft, deception and criminal activity done by the registered corporation known as The United Nations (yes it is a registered corporation).”

WND reported at the time of the resolution that the U.N. already had voted more times to condemn Israel, America’s close ally in the Middle East and the region’s only true democracy, than all the other nations of the world combined.

The U.N. also adopts policies to override national law and advocate for abortion. It routinely appoints nations with questionable records on human rights, such as Angola and Senegal, to its Security Council. It threatens Americans’ constitutional rights through its Arms Trade Treaty and even parental rights through its Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The petition declares the U.S. should withdraw, stop paying the nearly one-fourth of the organization’s budget now funded by U.S. taxpayers, and even expel it from America.

“We further urge [President] Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to declare all United Nations resolutions, treaties and other explicit and implicit commitments to be no longer binding on the United States and violations of American sovereignty. … We urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to use all available means to encourage allies of the United States and Israel to withdraw from the United Nations and withhold all funding and official recognition from that organization.”

There apparently are a surging number of people who agree that the U.N., at least, deserves defunding. Several would go way beyond that.

David Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine wrote: “The United Nations does only two things consistently and effectively: waste money and bash Israel. Sometimes it manages to do both at the same time.”

He pointed out that for its money, the U.S. gets a U.N. email system that was “used to distribute child pornography … U.N. staff members have smuggled drugs, attacked each other with knives and pool cues, not to mention a tractor.”

Greenfield also mentioned bribery cases.

Defunding is “something that we and every sane country should have done decades ago.”

:If you give money to the U.N., it will end up anywhere and everywhere except where it’s supposed to go. But defunding the U.N. isn’t enough. There is no reason for us to remain there at all.”

He finished: “We should defund and withdraw. … The billions we waste on the U.N. will go toward taking care of our people. And once we are free of the U.N., we will actually be able to promote real human rights instead of pandering to the dictators and Islamists of the United Nations.”

Conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer questioned why the U.N. spends “more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder and terrorism is going on all over the world.”

“The U.N. is a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution,” said Joseph Farah, founder, editor and CEO of WND. “If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it. Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don’t seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances.”

The petition continues: “It is outrageous an organization hosted on American soil, protected by American arms, funded by American tax dollars and built upon a global order sustained by the United States seemingly spends all its time attacking America and its ally Israel. It an insult to global decency that Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, is continuously targeted with the most outrageous slander and vitriolic attack as the United Nations allows some of the worst tyrannies on the planet to sit in judgment. Finally, as an independent republic, the United States of America has a responsibility to itself and to the world to cease subsidizing an institution which has not only proven hostile to the sovereignty of the United States and the security of Israel, but which has also shown itself to be a breeding ground of anti-Semitism and support for Islamic extremism.”