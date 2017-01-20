Cops carry pregnant woman on shoulders 6 miles through snow

(London Metro) Police officers carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for six miles, when heavy snow blocked all the roads down the mountain.

The 23-year-old woman, named as Kamini, went into labour in the early evening of January 9, and phoned for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

However, heavy snow meant paramedics could not reach her remote Indian village of Bhont, near Shimla in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Kamini and her mother Sarla were losing hope of getting treatment, but then six policeman arrived at the house.

They wrapped Kamini in a quilt and asked her to lie down on the cot they brought with them, then started the long walk down the mountain, trudging for three and a half hours through the ice and snow to Shimla.